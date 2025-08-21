Ethiopia: Medemer State's Main Goal Is to Hand Over Ethiopia & Its Aspirations to Ethiopians, Not to a Few Groups

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the main political and economic goal of 'Medemer State' is to hand over Ethiopia and its aspirations to Ethiopians, not to a few groups or individuals.

The writer, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, stated that his new fourth book aims to hand over Ethiopia's political and economic goals and dreams to the Ethiopian people.

"It is about putting Ethiopia's aspirations in the right place and ensure comprehensive prosperity," the premier noted in his interview with Fana Media Corporation conducted regarding the newly released the 'Medemer State' book.

First, the Medemer State believes that to ensure prosperity and hand over Ethiopia to Ethiopians, there must be a summation (synergy) of stand and capacity along with a balanced participation and collaboration.

"Every citizen, every ethnicity, every individual of every faith has a contribution and an idea to hand over Ethiopia to Ethiopians. They must be heard and must participate," he said.

The 'Medemer State' starts with the belief that it must be inclusive, Abiy noted.

"It is not about saying this ethnicity, this faith, or this group is enough and others are not needed. It believes that we cannot hand over Ethiopia to Ethiopians if every citizen does not participate. If there is no synergy of stand, ownership of the country will be in question. A few will be primary, and others will be secondary. This will bring us to zero-sum game."

The premier also emphasized the importance of building a society where all citizens are treated as equals, can benefit from their efforts, and have an equal opportunity to participate in politics.

"If it's not inclusive, if the ideas and capacities of every citizen are not summed, and if their stand is not summed, we cannot fully hand over Ethiopia to Ethiopians."

The premier stated that there is a change happening, as political parties that were formerly divided into "main" and "partners" groups under the previous Ethiopian ruling party's system are now being merged under the current "Medemer" political philosophy. This change eliminates the distinction between "main" and "partner" parties.

"That is why the Somali, Afar, and Benishangul regions are no longer considered secondary or partners but owners and are brought to the center of politics."

This move has also brought significant achievements in various development sectors. "When we brought these regions, which we used to call secondary, to the center, we started seeing tangible results in our country's economy and growth as their capacity was monetized."