Africa: Ethiopia to Convene Eastern, Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group Meeting

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has finalized preparation to host the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) meeting from 22 to 30 August 2025 in Addis Ababa.

ESAAMLG will convene a series of meetings including the 25th Council of Ministers, the 50th Task Force of Senior Officials, and the 8th Public-Private Sector Dialogue (PPSD) meetings.

Briefing the media today, Director General of Financial Intelligence Service Muluken Amare said that the preparations are finalized to host the meetings and participants are arriving in Addis Ababa.

Series of meetings are aimed at strengthening collaboration among stakeholders at the national, regional and global level, he noted.

For the director general, combating money laundering and terrorist financing cannot be tackled by a single country but needs more cooperation among countries at the regional and global level.

Ethiopia is undertaking various endeavors to tackle such threats through building Institutional capacity and strengthening cooperation with regional and global stakeholders, he elaborated.

The ESAAMLG is a regional organization with 21 member countries, including Ethiopia, whose headquarters is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It is dedicated to combating money laundering and terrorist financing within its member states.

More than 1,150 participants are expected to attend the meetings including policymakers and private actors.

The organization was established in 1999.