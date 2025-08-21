Ethiopia: Export Revenue Surges, Anti-Corruption Measures Intensify - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia's export revenue is on a strong upward trajectory, a result of the government's clear vision and strategic economic planning.

At the same time, his administration is expanding anti-corruption efforts by scaling up one-stop service centers across major cities.

In an interview with Fana Media Corporation about his new book, The Medemer State, the Prime Minister highlighted Ethiopia's economy is recovering at a high rate.

"If you ask me to compare this year's and last year's exports, in July of last year, we exported 350 million USD. That was our highest export ever. But in this July, we planned for 750 million USD, and we have achieved 830 million USD."

The nation's export growth and success stem from the country's extensive experience and clarity of thought. "A person who lacks this clarity will constantly waver. To succeed, you need a clear vision, which allows you to show the way instead of just talking about it."

Despite facing multiple challenges, Ethiopia has made significant progress over the past seven years, he said.

Among the major accomplishments he cited were the revival of stalled national projects, such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and advances in agriculture and natural resource exploitation, including gas and minerals.

Urban development has also gained momentum through corridor-based planning, contributing to the broader modernization of the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these strides are part of Ethiopia's ongoing economic recovery, with the export sector playing a pivotal role.

In the same interview, Prime Minister Abiy addressed corruption as a major governance challenge and outlined new measures to tackle it.

He explained that his book latest book categorizes corruption into two main types. "We can divide theft into two ways. The first is what they call petty corruption. This kind of theft can range from small change to millions of Birr. It's not about the amount of money, but the way the money is obtained: an illegal payment, not for the government or country, that goes into a private pocket between a service provider and a recipient to get a service in a shorter time or in an improper way."

While grand corruption among government officials has significantly decreased since the political transition, the Prime Minister acknowledged that petty theft remains widespread.

To address this, the government will expand its one-stop service center model from a single location to 20 centers nationwide within the next one and a half months.

These centers, aimed at improving transparency and reducing petty corruption, will be established in cities including Hawassa, Wolayta Sodo, Arba Minch, Bonga, Asosa, Gambella, Bahir Dar, and Dessie.

Prime Minister Abiy affirmed his administration's commitment to system-based reform and public engagement in the fight against all forms of corruption, while continuing to build an export-driven economy grounded in long-term vision.