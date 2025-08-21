West Africa: Liberia to Tap Into Japan's Expertise in Healthcare Provision

In a move to deepen health sector cooperation between Liberia and Japan, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., was warmly received by the management of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital in Kanagawa, Japan, during an official visit focused on advancing medical partnerships.

The President, accompanied by his delegation, was welcomed by Executive Director Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, who emphasized the hospital's commitment to global medical collaboration. "We are dedicated to advancing healthcare partnerships worldwide and look forward to working closely with Liberia to improve access to quality medical services," Dr. Kobayashi stated.

During discussions, both parties explored opportunities to strengthen Liberia's healthcare system through knowledge exchange, medical training, and the introduction of modern treatment technologies.

President Boakai expressed deep appreciation for the hospital's previous support to Liberia, particularly its contribution to the dialysis center at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia. "I want to sincerely thank Dr. Kobayashi and his team for their continued support, especially for providing dialysis machines that have saved countless lives and expanded critical care in Liberia," President Boakai said.

Highlighting the need for continuity, the President stressed that sustaining such initiatives is vital to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare for Liberians. "Building upon these achievements is essential. My government is committed to fostering an enabling environment for continued partnerships that strengthen our healthcare system," he added.

In response, Dr. Kobayashi assured the President of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital's ongoing commitment to Liberia. "We are willing to continue our collaboration in critical areas such as telemedicine, specialized treatment, staff training, and knowledge transfer. Our focus is to ensure long-term sustainability of medical interventions in Liberia," he said.

Describing the visit as a renewed chapter in Liberia-Japan health cooperation, President Boakai underscored the strategic importance of partnering with world-class medical institutions. "Engaging with institutions like Shonan Kamakura General Hospital is central to our vision of building a healthier, more resilient nation," he said.

The meeting marks a significant step in reinforcing Liberia's healthcare infrastructure and reflects a growing commitment to leveraging international expertise to address the country's critical medical needs.