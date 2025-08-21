Liberia: Fear Mounts Over EU-Vpa Termination

Civil society organizations (CSOs) and forest-dependent communities across Liberia have strongly rejected any move to cancel the EU-Liberia Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA), warning that such a step would reverse more than a decade of progress in forest governance, transparency, and accountability.

The CSOs and the locals noted that the VPA has provided Liberia with a robust framework for legality assurance in the forest sector, multi-stakeholder participation and the protection of community rights and sustainable forest governance.

Their position was outlined in a petition delivered on Tuesday, August 19 in Paynesville by Mr. Dayugar Johnson, Team Leader of the Civil Society Independent Forest Monitor, on behalf of the NGO Coalition of Liberia.

The statement reflects the views of forest community representatives and civil society leaders gathered during recent regional consultations held in Buchanan (Grand Bassa County), Ganta (Nimba County), and Monrovia.

"Civil society and communities strongly oppose any move by either the government or the EU to cancel the VPA," Johnson said.

He echoed the sentiments of participants who took part in the nationwide consultations, describing the VPA as a landmark achievement that improved legality assurance, reduced illegal logging, and strengthened community rights. "The VPA has provided Liberia with a robust framework for accountability, transparency, and protection of community rights. Cancelling it would be a serious setback," Johnson stressed.

While the cancellation would reverse more than a decade of progress, the CSOs and the forest communities noted that should the cancellation proceed and the EU introduce the Forest Partnership (FP), CSOs and communities expect the FP to be designed and implemented on principles of inclusivity, policy coherence and robust accountability.

While acknowledging the European Union's proposed Forest Partnership (FP), the petition emphasized that the new framework must not replace but rather complement the VPA. "Both agreements should coexist, each reinforcing Liberia's governance and development priorities," the statement read.

The petition, as read by Johnson, outlined a set of clear expectations from communities and CSOs should the EU proceed with the FP inclusive Multi-Stakeholder Governance which is meant for establishment of a National Multi-Stakeholder Coordination Mechanism with voting rights for CSOs and communities, similar to the VPA's Joint Implementation Committee, the Legal and Policy Coherence: Recognition of customary land rights under Liberia's Land Rights Law, alignment with the EU Deforestation Regulation, and safeguards against deforestation linked to agriculture and mining, Independent Forest Monitoring (IFM): Civil society-led IFM must remain central, mandatory, and adequately funded, and Sustainable Financing: Creation of a Forest Governance Trust Fund jointly managed by government, CSOs, and development partners, alongside predictable, long-term support for community forestry governance.

Other key issues outlined include Accountability and Transparency: Independent monitoring, community grievance mechanisms, annual public reviews, and anti-corruption safeguards such as open access to contracts and benefit-sharing agreements, Capacity Building: Long-term support for government agencies, communities, CSOs, and the private sector, with a focus on women, youth, and marginalized groups, and Whole-of-Government Approach: Strong political commitment and coordination across forestry, mining, agriculture, land, and climate policies.

Civil society and communities, through their team leader, also unveiled an advocacy roadmap to ensure their demands shape the EU-Liberia forest agenda. Plans include submitting formal resolutions to the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), National Legislature, and the EU, conducting nationwide awareness campaigns, including radio programs and press briefings, coalition-building through the National Union of Community Forest Management Bodies (NUCFMB) and the National Union of Community Forest Development Committees (NUCFDC), and International advocacy with EU institutions and partners such as Fern to highlight community concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the consultations, stakeholders were also briefed on Liberia's draft national carbon policy, which proposes allocating 50% of carbon revenue from customary forests to communities but does not recognize them as carbon owners. Civil society leaders warned that this could limit local rights and benefits under emerging carbon markets.

Johnson reiterated that the EU-Liberia Forest Partnership will only succeed if it is inclusive, transparent, and adequately financed. "If these pillars are fulfilled, Liberia can become a global model for sustainable and equitable forest governance," the petition concluded.