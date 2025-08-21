Liberia: NEC Faces Court Action Over U.S.$171k Debt

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is facing legal enforcement action after failing to settle a court-ordered debt of more than US$171,000 owed to M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc., prompting sheriffs from the Commercial Court to lock the electoral body's headquarters in Monrovia.

The action follows a writ of execution, issued on August 12 and signed by Associate Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar, which directed court sheriffs to seize and sell NEC assets until the debt of US$171,105 is fully paid. The order further stipulates that if no sufficient assets are found, the court may summon NEC's Executive Chairperson, Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah, along with other commissioners, to appear before the court.

The debt arises from a longstanding contractual dispute in which M-Tosh Prints Media sued NEC for unpaid services rendered. On June 3, 2025, the Commercial Court ruled in favor of the company, ordering the Commission to pay the arrears. NEC's failure to comply with the ruling triggered the court's enforcement action.

A prior directive, dated June 11, 2025, instructed the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) to open an escrow account under the title "M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc. versus National Elections Commission (NEC)" to facilitate the payment. However, no funds were deposited, leaving the debt unsettled.

The development has effectively paralyzed operations at NEC headquarters, raising serious concerns about the Commission's financial management and its readiness to execute upcoming electoral responsibilities. Legal observers warn that continued noncompliance could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

"The enforcement of court judgments is non-negotiable. Institutions, including independent commissions, are bound by the law," said a legal analyst familiar with the case.

As of Tuesday, NEC had not issued an official response to the court's actions. Analysts also note that prolonged delays in addressing financial obligations could have broader implications for Liberia's electoral preparations, particularly ahead of critical election cycles.

The situation underscores the importance of financial accountability and timely compliance with court directives, even for autonomous government institutions.