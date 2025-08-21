Liberia: Calls for Justice, Reform Resonate At ACPA Program

The Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) of Liberia, Josiah Joekai, has called on Liberians to recommit to justice, reform, and national renewal as the country marked the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement (ACPA)--a historic accord that ended Liberia's civil war.

Speaking Tuesday at the University of Liberia, Joekai described the 2003 accord as "a covenant of survival" that gave Liberia "another chance to live." He stressed that the agreement was not just a ceasefire but a "rebirth" that allowed the nation to choose "life over death, reconciliation over vengeance, and dialogue over destruction."

"We honor the government, the factions, civil society, women, youth, and religious leaders who stood tall," he said. "Above all, we honor the people of the more than 250,000 killed, the millions displaced, and the families torn apart who still held onto the dream of peace."

Joekai highlighted several milestones from the ACPA, including Disarmament and Ceasefire: Over 100,000 fighters disarmed, paving the way for stability; Democracy Restored: By 2005, ballots replaced bullets, ushering in Liberia's democratic transition, Security Sector Reform: Warlord militias dismantled, and the Armed Forces of Liberia rebuilt from scratch with international support, and Truth and Reconciliation: Over 22,000 testimonies collected, though many recommendations remain unimplemented.

While acknowledging progress, Joekai warned that reconciliation remains incomplete without justice. He endorsed the government's plan to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court, stressing:

"This is not vengeance. This is healing. This is accountability. This is the only way to ensure Liberia never again returns to war."

The CSA Director outlined reforms needed to sustain peace, including Governance: Stronger democratic institutions and transparency; Civil Service: President Boakai's revival of the Examining Committee, ensuring civil servants have an independent grievance system, and Memorialization: Preserving St. Peter's Lutheran Church as a national shrine and transforming Providence Island into a museum.

He further outlined Education & Agriculture: Expanding technical and tertiary education, while shifting from subsistence farming to agribusiness, and Social Issues: Combating rising crime, drug abuse, and gender-based violence through law enforcement, rehabilitation, and community policing.

He concluded by urging a shift from dependency on donors toward self-reliance: "We must move from aid to trade, from donors to investors. Because a partnership without sovereignty is dependency, and dependency is another form of bondage."

The commemoration also featured a panel discussion, with remarks from Ms. Lorpu Kandakai, Registrar of the Cooperative Development Agency, and Ms. Eva Flomo, ECOWAS Radio.

Ms. Kandakai welcomed participants and highlighted key gaps in the peace process Incomplete Disarmament & Rehabilitation: Many processes were never fully realized, Over-Dependence on Donors: Aid driven by external agendas weakened sustainability, Skills Gap: She stressed the need for stronger technical and vocational education (TVET), and Superficial Reintegration: Ex-combatants and victims left with unresolved grievances.

Ms. Kandakai is pointing out Land Disputes: returnees displaced again by powerful individuals, and Justice & Accountability: Strong advocacy for a War and Economic Crimes Court to end immunity among others

She warned that younger generations risk romanticizing war, influenced by warlords who now hold influential positions.

Building on Kandakai's points, Ms. Flomo highlighted additional challenges including Unresolved Grievances: Victims' needs remain unmet, leaving communities vulnerable, Drug Crisis: She warned of rampant drug trafficking, enabled by individuals in authority, which disproportionately affects youth, and Weak Institutions: The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and others cannot enforce laws effectively.

She recommended stronger drug laws, the establishment of rehabilitation centers, and the integration of TVET training for recovering youth.

Both panelists concluded that while the Accra Peace Accord ended active conflict, unresolved issues ranging from impunity and land disputes to drug abuse still threaten stability. They called for a renewed, holistic approach to peacebuilding rooted in justice, accountability, and socio-economic empowerment.

Delivering opening remarks, Prof. T. Debey Sayndee, Director of the Institute, emphasized the need for honest self-assessment and collective responsibility.

He pointed to weaknesses in Liberia's justice system, citing corruption, poor police preparedness, and weak institutions as barriers to public trust. He also highlighted persistent drug abuse, declining education standards, and the political risks posed by widespread disempowerment.

Closing the forum, Dr. Meima Sirleaf-Karneh of the Forum for African Women Educationalists called on Liberians to recommit to sustaining peace, stressing the importance of rehabilitation, reintegration, and vocational education. "Peace is good for everyone, so let us embrace peace," she urged.

The 22nd anniversary of the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement (ACPA) brought together government officials, civil society, and community leaders to reflect on lessons from Liberia's peace process and strategize ways to strengthen stability and national growth.