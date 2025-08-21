Namibia: Lüderitz Man Attacked Twice At Bar and Hospital, Fears for His Life

The police at Lüderitz are investigating a case of an alleged assault that took place at a local bar on Saturday.

The assailants then allegedly followed the injured complainant to the hospital where they proceeded to allegedly assault him in front of medical staff.

Efrain Sheekeya (31) opened a case of assault at the Lüderitz police station following the alleged attack.

According to Sheekeya, he was assaulted by two 'well-known' individuals while he was at the bar.

One of the assailants was driving a company vehicle.

The attack did not end at the bar; Sheekeya claims, adding that the assailants followed him to the hospital, where they continued their assault even as a doctor was attending to him.

He claims that after returning home from the hospital, the attackers attempted to break into his house, but he was protected by burglar bars.

"I am currently fearing for my life, and am also in hiding," he says.

He says he now stays with a friend because he fears that he might be killed.

Video footage obtained by The Namibian shows one of the assailants approaching Sheekeya while he was buying a drink at the bar, drawing a knife and stabbing him.

Sheekeya says he does not know why he was targeted, adding that he had no prior altercation with the attackers.

He says despite opening a case, no arrests have been made yet.

"I do not know why they attacked me, I was on my own as you can see in the video, and not doing anything to anybody," he says.

Police detective Johnny Siveso confirms that the case is under investigation. He did not provide further details.