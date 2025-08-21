Namibia: A Critique of Namandje's Op-Ed in the Namibian Newspaper On the Right of Legal Representation

20 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Sisa Namandje is right: the Constitution guarantees every accused the right to legal representation, and no lawyer should be intimidated for doing their job.

But his argument ignores a deeper ethical problem.

When ruling party office-bearers double as defence lawyers in high-profile corruption cases, the issue is not constitutionality but credibility.

Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done. In a country where corruption dominates the headlines daily, such cases create the appearance of political shielding and erode public trust in our courts.

Yes, the Constitution allows it. But what is legal is not always ethical.

The integrity of our justice system depends not only on rights but also on public confidence. Lawyers, especially those holding political office, should reflect carefully on that responsibility.

