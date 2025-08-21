Namibia: Man in Child-Marriage Arrangement Case Denied Bail, but Mother Gets Bail

A 26-year-old Angolan man involved in a child-marriage incident in the Kavango West region appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded in custody.

The mother of the 14-year old girl, who also appeared in the same court, was granted bail in an amount of N$1 000.

The police in the Kavango West region on Saturday reported the arrest of the two accused, for allegedly arranging to marry off the Grade 5 pupil.

According to the police, the incident happened at Ncaute, a village in Kavango West.

"The suspect had approached the girl's mother to ask for the marriage and, in return, would cater to her school financial responsibilities. The child then allegedly moved in with the man after the mother agreed to the arrangement," the police reported.