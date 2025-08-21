East Africa: Ethiopia Attracts 4 Bln USD in FDI - EIC

The Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) announced that the country attracted 4 billion USD in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the past fiscal year, driven by policy reforms, service modernization, and expanded access to strategic sectors.

According to the Commission's press release, investor confidence increased by 20 percent following efforts to streamline investment processes and improves service delivery.

The fiscal year saw strong results in investment permit issuance, with 544 permits granted in total. These included 308 permits for foreign investors, 109 for joint ventures, and 98 for domestic investors. Of these, 525 were new permits, while 19 were expansion permits. Priority sectors included manufacturing, ICT, agriculture, and import-export trade.

Notably, following the liberalization of the import and export sector, more than 61 foreign companies received new licenses, reflecting rising international interest.

In line with the Homegrown Economic Reform Plan, 14 industrial parks, 10 state-owned and 4 privately owned, have been upgraded to Special Economic Zones (SEZs). These zones offer flexible frameworks and internationally competitive incentives to support export-oriented investment.

Investments within the SEZs generated over 123 million USD in export earnings, while investments outside the zones attracted 543.11 million USD.

The Commission also reported a milestone achievement in import substitution, with locally produced goods replacing over 1 billion USD worth of imports in 2024/25. This, it noted, strengthens Ethiopia's industrial capacity, reduces dependency on foreign products, and improves the balance of trade.

As part of its modernization agenda, the EIC has fully digitized its core services, enabling investors to access registration, licensing, and post-investment support entirely online.