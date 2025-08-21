Uganda: IGAD to Launch Pandemic Response Project

20 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret Behailu

The Inter governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that it has set to launch its Pandemic Preparedness and Response (PREPARE) Project from 25-29 August 2025 in Kampala, Uganda.

According to the regional bloc, the initiative brings together leaders, technical experts, and policymakers from across the IGAD region to strengthen cross-border health security, enhance epidemic and pandemic preparedness, and ensure no one is left behind.

The Prepare Project, funded by the Pandemic Fund, focuses on enhancing critical public health functions across the region, including cross-border surveillance, laboratory capacity, health workforce development, and multi-sectoral coordination.

Implemented in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as delivery partner, the project has already prioritized targeted support for the M.pox response.

According to IGAD, arly interventions strengthened surveillance, laboratory capacity, workforce skills, and coordination mechanisms to contain the outbreak, reduce transmission, and minimize mortality, particularly in high-risk border areas, ensuring vulnerable communities are not left behind.

Through the One Region, One Health Response approach, the week-long launch event will feature high-level dialogues, technical consultations, and the official project launch, underscoring IGAD's commitment to ensuring that Preparedness Saves Lives across East Africa.

The PREPARE Project launch will bring together representatives from all IGAD Member States, regional health experts, and technical partners. The event will provide a platform for sharing best practices, fostering collaboration, and advancing policy dialogue to enhance regional resilience against public health emergencies, IGAD stated.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.