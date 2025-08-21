Uganda: IGAD to Launch Pandemic Response Project

The Inter governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced that it has set to launch its Pandemic Preparedness and Response (PREPARE) Project from 25-29 August 2025 in Kampala, Uganda.

According to the regional bloc, the initiative brings together leaders, technical experts, and policymakers from across the IGAD region to strengthen cross-border health security, enhance epidemic and pandemic preparedness, and ensure no one is left behind.

The Prepare Project, funded by the Pandemic Fund, focuses on enhancing critical public health functions across the region, including cross-border surveillance, laboratory capacity, health workforce development, and multi-sectoral coordination.

Implemented in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as delivery partner, the project has already prioritized targeted support for the M.pox response.

According to IGAD, arly interventions strengthened surveillance, laboratory capacity, workforce skills, and coordination mechanisms to contain the outbreak, reduce transmission, and minimize mortality, particularly in high-risk border areas, ensuring vulnerable communities are not left behind.

Through the One Region, One Health Response approach, the week-long launch event will feature high-level dialogues, technical consultations, and the official project launch, underscoring IGAD's commitment to ensuring that Preparedness Saves Lives across East Africa.

The PREPARE Project launch will bring together representatives from all IGAD Member States, regional health experts, and technical partners. The event will provide a platform for sharing best practices, fostering collaboration, and advancing policy dialogue to enhance regional resilience against public health emergencies, IGAD stated.