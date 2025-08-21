Following the laying of the cornerstone for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), people from assorted backgrounds felt on top of the world and over the moon in view of the fact that the project's potential for national advancement.

On the heels of the commitment and hard work of the federal government of Ethiopia, the whole thing with respect to the colossal dam has been heading in the right direction, and the desired objective has been yielding good results.

If truth be told, the entire journey of the dam was not as easy as falling off a log or as easy as taking candy from a baby. More to the point, the mammoth dam has passed through many twists and turns, ups and downs, highs and lows and other challenges. However, no matter what the challenges may be, the mega dam attained the intended objectives for the reason that broad spectrum of people joined hand in glove for its full realization regardless of time.

Since the construction of the dam, people from all kinds of backgrounds have played a significant role in making contribution for smoothing the path of the construction of the dam at the earliest possible moment. Although a lot has been said on the topic of the flagship project, Ethiopia has turned a dream into reality in spite of everything.

Sad as it may sound, Ethiopia's adversaries at all hours of the day and night pull out all the stops to drag through the mud the positive moves unfolding concerning the dam and bewilder the wider international community with cock and bull stories that do not reflect the existing reality on the ground.

In a similar manner, as nothing makes them happier than mystifying the global community with fake news message and dump the blame on Ethiopia, they bend over backwards to mystify every Tom, Dick, and Harry.

Needless to say, enormous and significant sacrifices have been paid with regard to GERD. As a matter of fact, the dam expedition was not a bed of roses. It was full of opportunities and obstacles as well as highlights and challenges. In the face of disagreements steaming from the downstream nations under the pretext of the colonial agreements on the water share of the River Nile, the country managed to turn the archaic injustice through the launching of the GERD.

Notwithstanding the fact that Ethiopia day and night jumps through hoops with a focus on making the international community in the know about the fact that the dam links millions of Ethiopians to power supply system devoid of making any significant damage happen, the downstream nations have continued mystifying the worldwide community with bogus new stories and fabricated news.

To the surprise of everyone, despite the fact that Ethiopia on a number of occasions made a supreme effort to get to the bottom of the ongoing predicaments time and again, some groups have persisted distancing themselves from the truth and confounding the global community.

In the current circumstances, the dam has turned out to be a unifying power that plays a huge role in bringing together the people of Ethiopia residing in the left, right and center of the world at the earliest possible moment. By launching the immense dam, Ethiopia has taken a considerable step forward in challenging the unfair water allocation agreements of the past.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) stands as a beacon of hope for sustainable development throughout the east African region, Professor Brook Hailu affirmed.

Ethiopia is set to officially inaugurate the GERD in September 2025 marking a historic milestone in the nation's development journey.

In an exclusive interview with local media, Brook, professor of political science and international relations at Addis Ababa University, underscored recently the significance of the dam beyond national borders.

According to the scholar, widely regarded as a symbol of Ethiopian innovation, self-reliance, and regional cooperation, the GERD is poised to reshape the future of east Africa. Ethiopia is set to officially inaugurate the Grand Renaissance Dam in the coming months, marking the near-completion of Africa's largest hydropower project.

As Ethiopia's adversaries hate to death the country's growth and development, they every so often take no notice of the actual reality on the ground and spread fabricated tales as well as unfounded rumors at different points of time. However, despite the efforts undertaken, all their endeavors went for nothing. They failed to achieve the desired goal.

Although Ethiopia's enemies know like the back of their hand the fact that the country has no desire to harm any nations, they have continued perplexing the international community with a broad range of fake news stories making use of their hidden agenda going behind closed curtains.

It is generally acknowledged that in the aftermath of the construction of the colossal dam, the country at various points in time has not been in harmony with some nations.

In actual fact, there is no denying the fact that the colossal dam is the outcome of Ethiopia's remarkable achievement in the world of today.