East Africa: Ethiopia Opens Pediatric Eye Care Center to Tackle Childhood Blindness

The Alert Comprehensive Specialized Hospital has inaugurated a new pediatric eye care center dedicated to preventing childhood blindness and improving eye health among Ethiopian children. The facility was officially opened by Minister of Health Mekdes Daba (MD).

Mekdes stressed the heavy toll of eye diseases on children, their families, and communities, noting that 3.7% of Ethiopian children live with low vision while 1.6% is blind. "This center is not just an expansion of the hospital; it is a dedicated facility that will deliver timely, specialized care for children, who represent 40% of our population. Eradicating childhood blindness is a collective effort," she said, urging stronger collaboration across sectors.

The new center will provide comprehensive services, combining medical treatment with education, reading, and play activities to ensure holistic care and hope for children facing vision challenges.

Alert Hospital CEO Shimelis Gezahegn assured that the facility will uphold high standards by deploying skilled professionals committed to children's eye health.

State Minister of Health Dereje Duguma (MD) described the launch as a landmark moment for Ethiopia's eye care sector, praising the joint efforts that made the project possible.

the German Lions Foundation Chairperson Ottmar P. Heinen highlighted the significance of the initiative in addressing preventable blindness across Africa. He noted that the foundation has supported eye health projects on the continent since 2020, adding that investing in children secures a brighter future for Africa.

The inauguration marks an important step toward a future where no Ethiopian child is left behind due to preventable blindness, stakeholders affirmed.