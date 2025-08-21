Ethiopia: Mieso-Dire Dawa Expressway to Transform Trade, Connectivity - Nation's 62.6 bln Birr toll road to ink eastern corridor

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has launched the construction of the 144-kilometer Mieso-Dire Dawa expressway, a major infrastructure project worth 62.6 billion Birr.

At the lunching ceremony, Temesgen said the expressway will play a pivotal role in connecting Ethiopia with East African countries, while also strengthening unity and advancing national development.

He described the project as a milestone in the nation's "journey of resurgence," reflecting the government's commitment to expanding infrastructure and securing prosperity.

The new road is expected to serve as a vital artery of the Eastern Economic Corridor, cutting transport costs, reducing travel time from ports to the center, and opening wider access to national and global markets. It will also create opportunities for Ethiopian products in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Temesgen underscored that the government will provide constant support and close supervision to ensure the project is completed on time, with quality and efficiency.

The expressway will connect the Oromia and Somali states with Dire Dawa, fostering economic and social ties among communities. It also aims to modernize the existing road into expressway standards, thereby improving logistics, enhancing trade, and establishing a sustainable toll-based road management system.

The project, financed by the World Bank Group, will be executed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Sichuan Road and Bridge Group. Construction is expected to take four years and will be implemented in two phases, according to the Ethiopian Roads Administration (ERA).

ERA Director-General Mohamed Abdurahman stated that the new toll road runs parallel to the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway line, providing efficient transport access to Ethiopia's main port. He noted that it will reduce travel time, improve safety, save fuel and maintenance costs, and cut pollution while enhancing regional integration and connectivity.

The Mieso-Dire Dawa toll road will be Ethiopia's third toll expressway, following the Addis Ababa-Adama and Dire Dawa- Dewele expressways.