South Sudan: GNWP Reports from South Sudan - Women Political Leaders in South Sudan Transforming Peacebuilding

The Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP), in partnership with the National Transformational Leadership Institute (NTLI) at the University of Juba, successfully conducted a two-day peer-to-peer conversation series among women political leaders in South Sudan. This intensive dialogue brought together parliamentarians, leaders members of political parties, and academics to strengthen their capacity in peacebuilding and advance the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas in the country’s ongoing transition period.

Throughout the sessions, 10 participants strengthened their ability to articulate informed perspectives on peace and security, exchanged their lived experiences, and began weaving sustainable networks for joint advocacy. Together, they delved deep into key frameworks like the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and related WPS resolutions, while exploring the powerful intersection of the WPS and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas.

Who Was in the Room? Diversity, Leadership, and a Shared Purpose

Participants arrived from across South Sudan—women who carry the weight of leadership on their shoulders and the hope of peace in their voices. Among them were Members of Parliament from different political parties and seasoned lawmakers from the Women’s Caucus in South Sudan’s Parliament. The diverse group was an intentional gathering of women who often stand on opposite sides of debates or represent different communities. What unfolded was a reimagining of leadership, one rooted in empathy, experience and a collective purpose: achieve inclusive and long-lasting peace. Hon. Dr. Betty Achan Ogwaro underscored this approach, stating, “We need women not to keep quiet in parliament but raise their voice on what is happening and how it is affecting them.”

Over two days, what began as a dialogue quickly evolved into a space of discovery, reflection, and action. Participants demonstrated significant knowledge increase on the frameworks that shape South Sudan’s peace process, with many learning from the four pillars of UNSCR 1325 and the five pillars of UNSCR 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security. The learning curve was steep and revealing. Of the participants present in the room, only eight had seen the R-ARCSS peace agreement, four had read parts of it, and just two had read it in full. But as they dove into the session, a new energy emerged for implementation.

By the end of the final session, it wasn’t just about learning, it was about ownership. “We are going to advocate especially for the conflict resolution,” declared Hon. Betty. “Let us be serious. We did not only come here to gain knowledge but we came here to make a resolution.” The workshops ignited a sense of unity between women leaders, with participants recognizing the need to overcome political divisions for the greater good of peacebuilding.

When Politics Gets Personal: Lessons from South Sudan’s Peace Process

The sessions significantly enhanced participants’ understanding of South Sudan’s complex political and legal landscape. With the guidance of Ms. Esther Kyewalabye, participants explored the complexities of the R-ARCSS, its six interrelated chapters, and the challenges of implementation during the fourth extension period. The discussion on institutional reforms, including the Joint Transitional Security Commission and DDR processes, revealed important gaps, particularly regarding women’s roles in disarmament programs. Participants learned about critical issues, including land ownership rights, transitional justice mechanisms, and the upcoming constitutional review process. The sessions also addressed humanitarian challenges, with discussions on gender-responsive humanitarian response and the ongoing impact of regional conflicts on South Sudan.

The peer exchange served as a space to build bridges. It turned abstract policy into personal commitment and helped each woman see her place, her power, and her responsibility in shaping South Sudan’s future.

Ideas turned into strategy. The final sessions channeled the participants’ energy and vision into structured advocacy plans, grounded in the SMART framework (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) and guided by the 4Ws and 1H: What, When, Where, Who, and How. Participants formed two advocacy groups, fueled by the urgent need to address critical issues.

One group committed to championing the return of young mothers to school. The other group signed on to advocating for immediate peace in South Sudan under the banner “We want peace in South Sudan now!” The advocacy planning session was enhanced by practical guidance on the difference between advocacy and lobbying, with emphasis on developing advocacy notes to accompany their plans when engaging stakeholders. Participants committed to immediate action, agreeing to begin advocacy visits to parliament the following day, despite it being a public holiday, demonstrating their renewed sense of urgency and commitment. For them, peace couldn’t wait.



Challenges with a Face: What Still Holds Women Back

Amid the energy and inspiration, participants also confronted the stark realities that continue to limit women’s full participation in peacebuilding and governance in South Sudan. They identified persistent systemic barriers such as a lack of political will to implement policies and frameworks, chronic underfunding, and deep cultural and social barriers such as forced early marriage and property rights violations.

Dr. Margaret Joel shared her personal experience of giving birth at 15 and returning to complete her education—her journey a testament to the power of resilience and a reminder of the need to protect women from such practices. Hon. Betty shed light on the discrimination faced by married women from outside their native states, especially in Greater Upper Nile where, as she said, “women were seen as having no rights.” Beyond South Sudan, Ruth Abunaw, GNWP’s Program Officer for Africa, brought forward the layered realities from Cameroon, where women peacebuilders face not only the challenges of conflict but also the heightened risks of retaliation and intimidation on the frontlines.

Her account of being threatened during a peace campaign was a reminder that peace work, especially for women, often comes with a personal cost.

Collective Visioning: Concrete Proposals for a Feminist, Peaceful Future

Despite these challenges, the participants looked forward with bold and actionable recommendations that spanned local, national, and institutional levels for advancing women’s roles in peacebuilding in South Sudan. Participants emphasized the critical need to strengthen women’s coalitions across all sectors. “The women’s caucus needs to find out who is blocking women’s unity and call them out,” said Hon. Betty, urging participants to confront division head-on.

Key recommendations included:

Developing local and state-level action plans to ensure that South Sudan’s National Action Plan on WPS does not stay in documents, but reaches grassroots communities.

Establishing a dedicated fund to support women political leaders’ aspirations and creating stronger oversight mechanisms to prevent women from being removed from electoral lists.

Enhancing collaboration between parliamentarians and civil society organizations

Improving access to international conferences and training opportunities,

Developing monitoring systems to track implementation progress.

For the upcoming constitutional review, participants called for no less than 50% representation of women in both the national commission and parliament.

As the session concluded, Mrs. Deborah Job of NTLI left participants with a powerful reminder: measure progress, seek support, and keep moving forward with courage.

“Whatever you are doing today in politics will go down in the history of South Sudan,” challenging them to seek both moral and financial support to implement their plans while continuing to push the WPS and YPS agendas forward.

These conversations were not the end of the story—they were the spark. In a country where conflict has often drowned out women’s voices, this peer-to-peer exchange offered something different: a space to listen, to learn, and to lead together. The women who gathered did more than share experiences—they built a collective vision for peace, one where every girl goes back to school, every woman has a seat at the table, and every voice matters. The road ahead remains complex, but if these leaders have shown anything, it’s that South Sudan’s future is in determined hands.

Edited by Savannah Thorn

GNWP is grateful to Global Affairs Canada’s Peace and Stabilization Operations Program (PSOP) for its support of this activity.