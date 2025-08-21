South Africa: The SAMAs Turn Up The Volume - SAMA31 Nominee Reveal Set To Be A Showstopping Spectacle

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) is turning up the heat this Women's Month with a nominee reveal worthy of the nation's biggest music stage. The 31st Annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) will officially announce its glittering list of nominees in a live-streamed event on 28 August 2025, from 18h00-19h30, broadcast exclusively on the SAMA YouTube channel and social media platforms.

And make no mistake - this isn't just a list drop. It's a chart-topping showcase, curated with the star power, style, and swagger that only the SAMAs can deliver. Revellers can expect a genre-bending line-up of legends and fresh fire from Priddy Ugly - the lyrical powerhouse and reigning Best Hip Hop Album champ, bringing bars sharper than a diamond cut to Steve Dyer the jazz royalty, a composer since the age of 10 and last year's Best Jazz Album winner, ready to prove why he's still the maestro of improvisation and grand finale by DJ Thabi Thabs - the blazing new kid on the block, from spinning at the SAMA30 Nominee Announcement to igniting the official after-party. Proof that the future of music is already here, and it's got a beat you can't ignore.

Guiding audiences through this one-hour spectacle are two dynamite hosts: Letuka Dlamini, razor-sharp and quick-witted, and Zama Naomi, the effortlessly magnetic actor, presenter, social media darling, and DJ. Together, they'll keep the night flowing like a hit single on repeat.

DiscoverTV, the producers of the event, have assembled an all-female leadership team, with Bokang Phalane as director, Simphiwe Ndhlebe as production manager, Daniela Dell Acqua as producer, and Siphesihle Nduli as director of photography, while Risa has appointed Unathi Gwija as the spokesperson for the SAMAs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will be announcing the glittering list of nominees for the 31st Annual South African Music Awards - a roll call of excellence, rhythm, and pure South African star power. In true SAMA style, this year's nominee reveal is more than just a list; it's a moment. And what better stage for this announcement than Women's Month, when the nation celebrates the power, grace, and resilience of its daughters, mothers, and trailblazers," said Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO.

Sibisi added: "Unveiling our nominees during Women's Month is our way of honouring the phenomenal women who shape the soundtrack of our lives – on stage, in the studio, and behind the scenes. The spotlight on the virtual nominee reveal belongs to every voice that dares to dream and every rhythm that refuses to be ignored. We are celebrating the beat of a nation"

Backed by powerhouse partners - Motsepe Foundation, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA), Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), YouTube, Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO), with SABC as media partner - the SAMAs remain the gold standard of South African music, amplifying diverse voices, fuelling inclusivity across genres, and championing the nation's vibrant music ecosystem.

Get your popcorn, charge your Wi-Fi, and clear your schedule: 28 August 2025 is your front-row seat to the SAMA31 nominee reveal. This is the overture to the biggest night in South African music, wrapped in the spirit of Women's Month. Because when women rise, music soars.

As Sibisi concluded: "The 90-minute show promises to be high-octane, high-energy, and will finally unveil the stars nominated across 38 categories. This is not just news - it's the prelude to history in the making."