Somalia: US Embassy in Nairobi Warns of Possible Al-Shabaab Attacks, Urges Vigilance

Nairobi — The United States Embassy in Kenya has issued a fresh security alert, warning of potential terrorist attacks in Nairobi by Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups, and advising heightened caution among American citizens and foreign nationals.

In a statement released Tuesday, the embassy described the threat as "persistent and ongoing," naming hotels, embassies, restaurants, shopping malls, markets, schools, police stations, and places of worship as possible targets. It stressed that such attacks could occur "with little to no warning."

The advisory noted that terrorist activity often spikes around anniversaries of major attacks, such as the August 7, 1998, U.S. Embassy bombing in Nairobi, the September 11 attacks in the United States, the 2013 Westgate Mall siege, and the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

U.S. officials urged citizens to remain alert, avoid large gatherings and protests, monitor local news, and maintain a low profile. The embassy also encouraged reviewing personal security plans regularly.

This is the latest in a series of warnings from the U.S. mission in Kenya. While some past advisories preceded actual incidents, others did not materialize. Kenyan authorities have yet to issue a public response to the current alert.

Washington and Nairobi maintain close counterterrorism cooperation. The United States provides training, intelligence, and logistical support to Kenyan security forces, and supports regional counterterrorism efforts through the U.S. Africa Command and State Department-funded programs.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group based in Somalia, has conducted deadly cross-border raids in Kenya for over a decade. The group was behind the 2013 Westgate attack, which killed 67 people, and the 2015 Garissa University massacre that left 148 dead.

Despite increased security measures in Nairobi, analysts warn that Al-Shabaab remains capable of orchestrating high-impact attacks, posing a continued threat to national and regional stability.