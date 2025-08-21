Somalia: At Least 23 Somalis Dead After Migrant Boats Sink Off Italy's Lampedusa

Refugees and migrants on a boat being rescued near the Italian island of Lampedusa (file photo).

Rome — At least 23 Somali nationals have been confirmed dead after two migrant boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea near the Italian island of Lampedusa, Somali officials said Wednesday.

The boats, which were carrying migrants from North Africa towards Europe, encountered mechanical failures before sinking, officials said. Fifteen survivors have been rescued, while search operations continue in the area.

"This tragic incident underscores the immense dangers faced by Somali migrants who embark on irregular sea journeys in search of better opportunities in Europe," Somalia's ambassador to Italy, Ibrahim Omar Shegow, said in a statement.

Shegow urged young Somalis not to risk their lives through perilous sea routes, encouraging them instead to seek opportunities within their home country.

He also highlighted the urgent need for awareness campaigns and tangible economic opportunities that could deter youth from attempting the dangerous migration journey across the Mediterranean.

The Mediterranean remains one of the world's deadliest migration routes. According to the International Organization for Migration, hundreds of people have died this year attempting to reach Europe by sea.