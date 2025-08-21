Somalia: At Least 23 Somalis Dead After Migrant Boats Sink Off Italy's Lampedusa

© UNHCR/Alessio Mamo
Refugees and migrants on a boat being rescued near the Italian island of Lampedusa (file photo).
21 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Rome — At least 23 Somali nationals have been confirmed dead after two migrant boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea near the Italian island of Lampedusa, Somali officials said Wednesday.

The boats, which were carrying migrants from North Africa towards Europe, encountered mechanical failures before sinking, officials said. Fifteen survivors have been rescued, while search operations continue in the area.

"This tragic incident underscores the immense dangers faced by Somali migrants who embark on irregular sea journeys in search of better opportunities in Europe," Somalia's ambassador to Italy, Ibrahim Omar Shegow, said in a statement.

Shegow urged young Somalis not to risk their lives through perilous sea routes, encouraging them instead to seek opportunities within their home country.

He also highlighted the urgent need for awareness campaigns and tangible economic opportunities that could deter youth from attempting the dangerous migration journey across the Mediterranean.

The Mediterranean remains one of the world's deadliest migration routes. According to the International Organization for Migration, hundreds of people have died this year attempting to reach Europe by sea.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.