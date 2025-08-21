Addis Abeba — The Tigray Public Diplomacy Forum announced that it has "created a conducive environment" for three senior military commanders, who were previously sanctioned by senior Tigray army leaders, to reach an agreement with the region's interim administration and resume cooperation.

The sanctions were imposed on the senior military officers after they walked out of a meeting of senior army leaders on 24 January 2025, in protest against a resolution condemning the Tigray interim administration, then led by Getachew Reda.

The Forum said it had resolved the disagreement by "facilitating an understanding" between the dissenters, Major General Gu'ush Gebre, General Kebede Fikadu, and Colonel Gebreyohannes Yohannes, and Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, President of the interim administration. The Forum further said it was able to identify their differences, "allowing them to deliberate and create a platform for them to work together."

The 23 January 2025 decision by the middle to senior ranked military leaders of the Tigray Forces calling for the dissolution and the restructuring the region's interim administration, describing it as "weakened" and "failing to meet its responsibilities," has set a cascade of tension in the region, ultimately leading to the eventual exit of Getachew Reda from his position in March this year. At the time, they accused the administration, established under the Pretoria Agreement, of "betraying public interest" and serving as "a tool for others."

However, TPLF's internal rift, has already been set in motion after its 14th Congress in August last year, which publicly divided the party into factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael, TPLF's chairman, and Getachew Reda. Debretsion's group had previously announced the removal of Getachew and others from their roles, while the interim administration under Getachew repeatedly accused Debretsion's faction of attempting to "destabilize" the region through a "coup d'état."

It is recalled that Brigadier General Gebregebreal Beyene, another commander sanctioned in January, has since organized his own force of "four divisions" operating along the Afar-Tigray border areas. On 1 July, the group he established, known as the Tigray Peace Force, announced that it had entered Tigray from the neighboring Afar region. The development has heightened concerns of renewed militarization in the already war-torn region and triggered widespread calls for restraint to avoid further confrontation.

The Forum said on 19 August that it has been "working to peacefully resolve the comprehensive problems in the Tigray region," with a focus on addressing security and political challenges "that have put the regional population in a state of anxiety." It added that discussions were previously held with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on narrowing differences between the Tigray and federal governments, during which "tangible hope has been found."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Arms and Armies Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reflecting over the prospect of the reconciliation, the Forum, which constitutes a diverse group of individuals from different walks of life, said: "on behalf of our peace-loving people, we express our respect and gratitude to all. We, as an institution, are pleased that these sons of Tigray, who have paid a heavy price for their people and their region, have sat down at one table and agreed to work together to fulfill their people's national goals."

It pledged to continue its efforts toward building a political environment "that prioritizes Tigray's interests, resolves differences through negotiation and peaceful means, and allows the population to focus on peace, development, and democracy."