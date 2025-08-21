South Africa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo At 56 Embrace the Harmony of Change

21 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By S'bo Gyre

The multi-award-winning and iconic ensemble's collaboration with Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza is yet another reminder of their timelessness.

Nothing gives human beings the jitters quite like change. Let's not get started with the self-diagnosed OCD folks in the room (yes, I'm talking to you - and myself).

But of all the things we can learn from Ladysmith Black Mambazo's 56 years in the music industry, it's that change is good.

When Joseph Shabalala founded the group with his cousins in 1969, only he and his maker know if he foresaw them growing to become a behemoth in the music scene.

Often the quintessential representation of South African musical culture alongside the likes of Miriam Makeba globally, their presence, resonance and impact are cross-generational.

Perhaps change has been their greatest, not-so-secret weapon.

"Changes have been there, but my father has been able to keep the group growing with his passions and his teachings," said the current leader of the five-time Grammy-winning ensemble, Sibongiseni Shabalala, son of the founder.

"We should enjoy what we are doing, but also know it's not ours. We do it for our community and South Africa. We must keep going, no matter what. We must...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.