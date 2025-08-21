South Africa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo At 56 Embrace the Harmony of Change

The multi-award-winning and iconic ensemble's collaboration with Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza is yet another reminder of their timelessness.

Nothing gives human beings the jitters quite like change. Let's not get started with the self-diagnosed OCD folks in the room (yes, I'm talking to you - and myself).

But of all the things we can learn from Ladysmith Black Mambazo's 56 years in the music industry, it's that change is good.

When Joseph Shabalala founded the group with his cousins in 1969, only he and his maker know if he foresaw them growing to become a behemoth in the music scene.

Often the quintessential representation of South African musical culture alongside the likes of Miriam Makeba globally, their presence, resonance and impact are cross-generational.

Perhaps change has been their greatest, not-so-secret weapon.

"Changes have been there, but my father has been able to keep the group growing with his passions and his teachings," said the current leader of the five-time Grammy-winning ensemble, Sibongiseni Shabalala, son of the founder.

"We should enjoy what we are doing, but also know it's not ours. We do it for our community and South Africa. We must keep going, no matter what. We must...