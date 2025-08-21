South Africa: Inflation Climbs As Beef Costs Nearly 30 Percent More

Beef prices have increased almost 29% in the past year, with stewing beef now costing R123.87 per kilogram compared to R94.80 a year ago.

Water tariffs rose by 12.1% in July, the biggest jump since 2018, while electricity and fuel prices also increased.

Inflation rose to 3.5% in July, the highest in 10 months, as South Africans continue to feel the pinch at the shops.

Statistics South Africa said prices increased by 0.9% between June and July. This pushed annual inflation up from 3% in June. The last time inflation was this high was in September 2024, when it reached 3.8%.

Food prices are hitting pockets the hardest. Meat costs are racing ahead, with beef climbing faster than anything else. Beef prices alone are up nearly 29% in a year. Stewing beef now costs R123.87 per kilogram, compared to R94.80 a year ago.

Beef mince has jumped from R102.95 to R126.79 in the same period.

Vegetable prices are also racing upwards. Carrots, lettuce and tomatoes are among the hardest hit. Vegetable inflation is now 14.6%, though carrot prices did fall by almost 9% in July.

Some products are offering relief. Instant coffee and cappuccino sachets are cheaper, pulling hot drink inflation down to 8.9%, its lowest since early 2024. Eggs, milk and maize drinks are also cheaper than last year, but cheese is still rising.

It is not just food that is costing more. Water tariffs went up by 12.1% in July, the steepest increase since 2018. Electricity prices rose by 10.6%, while fuel jumped 2.6% after four months of lower costs.

Household budgets remain under pressure. Food and drink inflation climbed to 5.7% in July, from 5.1% in June. Meat, vegetables and other food products are the main culprits.