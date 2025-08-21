South Africa: Netflix to Show How Nandipha Lost Everything for Thabo Bester

Beauty and the Bester will show private files, court videos and emotional interviews with Nandipha Magudumana's family and friends.

The series tells how Thabo Bester escaped jail, lived in hiding with Magudumana, and was arrested with her in Tanzania.

Netflix is bringing the story of Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester to the screen.

The new series is called Beauty and the Bester. It tells how Magudumana, once a rich doctor and influencer, gave up everything for Bester.

She lived a flashy life. But behind the glamour, she was in love with a dangerous criminal. Bester was already serving time for rape and murder.

In 2022, he escaped from Mangaung Maximum Security Prison. He faked his own death and slipped out.

By 2023, South Africans were shocked to see him shopping in Sandton City with Magudumana. The sighting started a huge manhunt.

Police later caught them in Tanzania. They were brought back to South Africa to face justice.

Netflix says the series will show more than headlines. It will have court videos, private documents and interviews with friends and family who knew Magudumana.

The show will focus on how Bester used love, lies and tricks to pull her into his world.

This is not the first time the story has been told. Showmax made Tracking Thabo Bester in 2023, which focused on his prison break.

But Netflix promises to show more about Magudumana herself. How her love for Bester turned her from a respected woman into a prisoner.