South Africa: Angry Protesters Torch Three Trucks in Motherwell

Protesters in Motherwell burnt three trucks on Addo Road and stripped a trailer of its wheels during demonstrations over housing issues.

Business owner Ashton Lee Robertson says he is relocating to Zimbabwe after his truck was destroyed in the protests.

At least three trucks were targeted by angry protesters in Gqeberha on Wednesday as service delivery demonstrations turned violent.

The first attack happened on Wednesday morning when a truck was set alight on the R335 in Motherwell. The trailer attached to the truck was also stripped of its wheels.

Later in the day, two more trucks were torched in the same area. Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said protesters were demonstrating over housing issues.

"Two delivery trucks were burnt out during a protest before 6pm on the R335 (Addo Road)," Beetge said.

Public Order Police officers were sent to the area and stayed overnight to monitor the situation.

Trucks are often targeted during protests in Motherwell, especially on Addo Road.

One of the affected business owners, Ashton Lee Robertson, said he could no longer risk staying in South Africa.

"Today my truck was burned and looted in Port Elizabeth Addo Road. I'm so heartbroken, but now I've decided to relocate to Zimbabwe. I think it's a peaceful country. I will operate my business that side," Robertson said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, another group of protesters blocked Chelsey Road near Badela Street and the entrance to KwaMagxaki. They used burning tyres and rubble to close off the road.

Beetge said the second protest was about electricity complaints. Public Order Police officers were also monitoring that situation.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the protests.