Egypt: Eight Startups Join Egypt's Flagship Start It Incubation Programme

Eight Egyptian startups have been selected for the 47th round of the Flagship Start IT incubation programme, run by the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (TIEC) of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Each startup will receive a support package valued at EGP480,000 ($10,000), including funding, mentorship, and access to digital services. The programme targets ICT-driven solutions and helps entrepreneurs build scalable, investment-ready businesses.

The selected startups include:

Cluster - a health-tech platform improving pharmaceutical supply chains.

- a health-tech platform improving pharmaceutical supply chains. Mystery Bag - a digital solution to reduce food waste via smart redistribution.

- a digital solution to reduce food waste via smart redistribution. Converse2Note - AI-driven medical consultation transcription and coding.

- AI-driven medical consultation transcription and coding. Coccarohome - an e-commerce platform connecting women artisans to consumers.

- an e-commerce platform connecting women artisans to consumers. Sportyano - digital sports talent discovery and academy management.

- digital sports talent discovery and academy management. LRNOVA - AI-powered educational content creation tools.

- AI-powered educational content creation tools. TANKER - fleet fuel consumption monitoring system.

- fleet fuel consumption monitoring system. eDariba - digital tax compliance platform for SMEs and freelancers.

ITIDA also launched Start IT Perks, a benefits platform offering discounted access to digital tools from local enablers such as Talents Arena, Sprints, and Techie Matter to help startups scale more efficiently.

Egypt's latest Start IT cohort reflects national priorities in digital healthcare, education, fintech, logistics, and sustainability. The inclusion of platforms like Cluster and eDariba aligns with the government's push toward digital transformation in health supply chains and tax compliance. Solutions addressing food waste, SME digitalisation, and women's economic participation further underscore the programme's focus on inclusive innovation. The expansion of support through Start IT Perks signals ITIDA's intent to build a broader ecosystem around startups by lowering operational costs and giving access to premium tools. With 47 rounds completed, Start IT has become a cornerstone of Egypt's startup pipeline, producing companies that often graduate into larger funding rounds or regional expansion. As Egypt positions itself as a hub for tech entrepreneurship in MENA and Africa, such incubators are increasingly critical in turning early-stage ideas into scalable ventures.