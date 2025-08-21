South Africa: Moves to Revitalise KZN's Beef Industry

With KwaZulu-Natal moving to revitalise its beef industry, MEC for Finance Francois Rodgers has welcomed a recent high-level engagement with agricultural sector stakeholders in the province.

The meeting with Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, brought together private sector specialists and academic experts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Agriculture.

The session focused on strategies to expand beef production, the attraction of investment that will generate sustainable jobs, and the development of the rural economy. Key issues including disease management, especially the threat of foot-and-mouth disease; rising production costs; and limited access to finance for emerging farmers were also under the microscope.

Rodgers highlighted the industry's significance, noting that beef production contributes between 5-6% of KwaZulu-Natal's gross domestic product (GDP), with nearly half of all beef production located in rural areas, with significant potential for growth and job creation.

"At least 45% of all beef in the province is located in rural areas and sustains thousands of livelihoods. This is a key industry that requires significant investment in line our quest to develop an ethical and capable state," Rodgers said.

Both MECs acknowledged the sector's challenges but emphasised its untapped potential for growth, job creation, and rural development. They also resolved to convene a provincial gathering of beef industry stakeholders before the end of the year.

The upcoming indaba will address measures to strengthen rural economic development, tackling disease in the sector and job creation. The discussions will also include plans to support the AmaZulu Royal House in becoming self-sufficient through beef production.

Officials from the two departments are currently developing a foundational framework for the gathering, with details expected to be shared in the coming weeks.