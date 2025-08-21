Africa: 74 Goals, 25 Wins, 11 Draws - Statistics That Defined the CHAN 2024 Group Stage

Celebrating victory - For the first time in a CAF competition, three co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — have all advanced to the quarter-finals, sending a powerful message of unity and ambition across East Africa

The group stage of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 has produced an exciting blend of goals, standout individual performances, and remarkable team statistics as the tournament enters the knockout phase in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

With 36 games completed, attention now turns to the eagerly awaited quarter-finals this weekend.

According to the group stage statistics, across the 36 matches, fans were treated to 74 goals - averaging just over two goals per game - and a wave of unforgettable storylines.

Goals and Key Performers

Uganda and Morocco emerged as the most dangerous in front of goal, each netting eight times. Allan Okello (Uganda), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco), and Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa) shared the top scorer's crown with three goals apiece, while Morocco's Youssef Mehri led the assists chart with three decisive passes.

Defensive resilience was just as eye-catching: Kenya, Sudan and Senegal conceded only once during the entire group stage.

At the other end of the scale, Zambia struggled defensively, shipping eight goals - the most of any team.

Match-Winners and Game Changers

With 25 of the 36 matches producing outright winners, only 11 games ended in stalemates - a clear sign of teams going all out for victory.

Guinea's Aboubacar Bangoura stood out as the tournament's creative spark, carving out 13 chances for teammates.

Between the posts, Madagascar's Michel Lalain'arinjaka stole the spotlight with 17 saves, while Mauritania's Abderrahman Sarr and Tanzania's Yakoub Ali both kept four clean sheets each.

Style of Play

Statistics underline the technical evolution of African football. A total of 20,089 passes were completed in the group stage - with Angola leading the pack with 1,737 passes, averaging nearly 350 per game.

Sudan proved the most clinical, converting over 26% of their shots on target, compared to the overall tournament average of just above 3%.

Discipline and Drama

Red cards added further intensity, with seven dismissals shaping the narrative of several key encounters. Penalties also had a role to play, with 11 goals coming from the spot, Uganda contributing three of those.

Looking Ahead

As the knockout rounds approach, the stage is set for even more excitement. With sharp shooters, solid defenses, and midfield maestros emerging, the race for the CHAN 2024 crown promises to be a spectacle for the ages.

Quarter-Final Showdowns Await

With the group stage concluded, focus now shifts to the quarter-finals, which promise mouthwatering clashes. Kenya takes on Madagascar in Nairobi on Friday, before Tanzania faces Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

Saturday's fixtures see Sudan meet Algeria in Zanzibar, while Uganda battle Senegal in Kampala.

The winners will march into the semi-finals on 26 and 27 August, setting up the path to the eagerly awaited Final on 30 August in East Africa.

As the knockout stage begins, the tournament has already delivered a rich mix of attacking flair, defensive resilience, and individual brilliance - ensuring fans are braced for an enthralling finale.