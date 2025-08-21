Africa: Wanyama - TotalEnergies CHAN Is Africa's Hidden Gateway to Football Greatness

Victor Wanyama's name resonates across Europe, from anchoring Celtic's midfield to starring in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Yet, when the former Harambee Stars skipper talks about football, his passion returns home.

Today, he believes one tournament above all is shaping the future of African players--the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

"CHAN is a very important tournament for African football," Wanyama told CAFOnline.com.

"It gives the local players a chance to show what they can do and is also a good platform for scouts to come and watch some great talent and pick them up for bigger leagues outside the continent."

CHAN as a Pathway to Stardom

Wanyama insists CHAN is more than just another competition.

Designed for home-based players only, it opens a rare window for footballers to step onto the international stage without leaving their domestic leagues.

"This competition prepares local players to be on the same level with their colleagues who play abroad. It helps build the future of African football," he added.

His words carry weight. After all, Wanyama's own journey--from Nairobi to Europe--was built on seizing opportunities.

He recalls examples like Ayoub El Kaab i, who shone at the CHAN before carving a career in Europe and eventually joining Greek giants Olympiakos.

To Wanyama, CHAN is full of hidden gems waiting for discovery.

Kenya's New Dawn Under McCarthy

Kenya's hosting of CHAN has already delivered historic milestones.

Under coach Benni McCarthy, the Harambee Stars advanced to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in 38 years, finishing top of their group with three wins and a draw.

"Under a great coach, Kenya has brought together a very good team - a team that was assembled in a very short time but they have looked so good together and very well prepared," Wanyama noted.

As the Harambee Stars prepare to face Madagascar in the quarterfinals, belief is growing.

"They should keep believing they can do something special, especially that they are playing at home," Wanyama urged.

"The team has everything it takes to be victorious. They have a good coach who knows how to win things because he has been there and done that."

Transforming Kenyan Football

For Wanyama, CHAN's impact goes beyond results. Hosting the tournament has sparked new energy in Kenyan football, from upgraded facilities to a reinvigorated fan base.

"It means a lot for Kenya to host and play at this CHAN. We have seen proper infrastructure being developed, good coaching and good players who are doing something for the country," he said.

"With good pitches, you see the kind of football we can play. CHAN has given us an opportunity to improve our facilities and now I am sure we will see more players because of the beautiful surfaces they have to play in. Hosting this tournament will change the national team and Kenyan football at large."

He added: "Even the way fans have embraced the national team shows a new level of belief. With quality pitches and strong leagues, our football will rise to greater heights."

Looking Ahead to AFCON 2027

Wanyama sees CHAN as more than a one-off milestone--it is a rehearsal for something bigger.

With Kenya set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the midfielder believes the foundation is already being laid.

"The performance of the national team inspires a lot of confidence that we can compete with the rest of the continent well in 2027," he affirmed.