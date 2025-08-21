East Africa Has Shown It Can Compete With the Rest of the Continent - TSG

For years, East African national teams and clubs have struggled to make a mark on the continental stage. Only a handful of clubs have managed to reach the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League or the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup, while national teams have rarely made deep runs at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

However, the ongoing Pamoja 2024 CHAN, jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, has demonstrated that East Africa is ready to compete at the highest level.

This is the view of the CAF Technical Study Group (TSG), which has been closely monitoring performances at the tournament.

Members of the TSG made the observations during a live show on leading Kenyan television station KBC on Wednesday.

They made the appearance to share detailed analysis on the tournament so far, including tactical trends, player performance patterns, and emerging coaching strategies.

As all three co-hosts have advanced to the quarterfinals, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda topping their respective groups - it is a historic feat for the region.

"The East African teams have shown that they have the belief, and this has pushed them to work harder and that is why we see the results," said TSG member Oscar Mirambo.

"This has proven to be a good platform for East African football, because many players are gaining their first international experience here, and they are proving to be doing that well. Moving on to the AFCON in 2027, I believe the countries have shown that they can make a big statement."

South African legend Mark Fish, also part of the TSG, echoed the same sentiments, praising the performances of the co-hosts.

"The three hosting countries are all in the quarters and this is something special for them. It shows that there is something in their leagues and it is good for their football," Fish observed.

"It shows they are doing something right and the CHAN will now offer them a platform to boost this further. Pamoja is unique especially because we are seeing the incorporation of so many young players who were at the U17 and U20 AFCON."

Another member of the TSG, Michael Amenga, who previously served as Kenya's Technical Director, noted that the competition has highlighted tactical and technical growth within East African football.

"We are seeing a huge development of players. We have seen players who are now more flexible to adapt to versatility and players who can compete well at the highest level technically," Amenga explained.

"CHAN gives us as East Africa a huge boost in terms of exposing our players to this kind of competitive level and it will be hugely important for us moving to AFCON 2027 where the stage is bigger."

The TSG members have also been on a Kenyan tour, visiting various media houses to share insights on the technical aspects of CHAN 2024. Their mission is not only to analyze the competition but also to help raise the standards of the game across the continent.

"Our role basically is to help the teams and federations improve by dishing out technical advice and hoping that in this way we can improve the game in our continent," Fish added.

The success of the three co-hosts at Pamoja 2024 has already started changing the narrative. For East Africa, this CHAN has not just been about participation - it has been about proving that the region belongs among Africa's footballing elite.