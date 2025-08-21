Tunisia: Zenzri Seeks Twinning Between Yokohama, Tunisian City [upd)

Yokohama, August 20 — Premier Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri proposed a twinning agreement between Yokohama and a Tunisian city and the holding of a Tunisian-Japanese economic forum in 2026. This was as she met Wednesday with Mayor of Yokohama Takeharu Yamanaka.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). Shared willingness to scale up the nearly sixty years strong cooperation was emphasised.

Zenzri commended the successful organisation of TICAD 9 placed under the theme: "Co-create Innovative Solutions."

There is need to develop relations in strategic and promising sectors, she mainly said. She proposed the conclusion of a twinning agreement between Yokohama and a Tunisian city once this one is picked on the basis of a number of criteria and proposals from both sides considered.

Mayor of Yokohama Takeharu Yamanaka expressed delight at hosting the Tunisian delegation and keenness to step up cooperation with Tunisia, particularly in port managament and digitisation.

The Prime Minister is visiting Japan to attend TICAD 9 held in Yokohama on August 20-22.