Tunisia: Zenzri Seeks Twinning Between Yokohama, Tunisian City [upd)

20 August 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Yokohama, August 20 — Premier Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri proposed a twinning agreement between Yokohama and a Tunisian city and the holding of a Tunisian-Japanese economic forum in 2026. This was as she met Wednesday with Mayor of Yokohama Takeharu Yamanaka.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). Shared willingness to scale up the nearly sixty years strong cooperation was emphasised.

Zenzri commended the successful organisation of TICAD 9 placed under the theme: "Co-create Innovative Solutions."

There is need to develop relations in strategic and promising sectors, she mainly said. She proposed the conclusion of a twinning agreement between Yokohama and a Tunisian city once this one is picked on the basis of a number of criteria and proposals from both sides considered.

Mayor of Yokohama Takeharu Yamanaka expressed delight at hosting the Tunisian delegation and keenness to step up cooperation with Tunisia, particularly in port managament and digitisation.

The Prime Minister is visiting Japan to attend TICAD 9 held in Yokohama on August 20-22.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.