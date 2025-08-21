Tunisia: Premier Zenzri Takes Part in Opening of Ticad9

20 August 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, August 20 — The Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) was inaugurated on Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan, under the theme "Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa", with the participation of Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

This edition, attended by the Japanese Prime Minister as well as African Heads of State and Government, will promote the launch of new initiatives within a global vision of co-creation led by young people, under the slogan "Becoming Friends" through the joint human resources development programme "TOMONI Africa."

Several issues will be discussed, including African economic partnerships, the free trade agreement, the role of youth in nation-building, education, training, the green economy, and prospects for universal health coverage by 2030.

TICAD 9 aims to strengthen cooperation between Japan and African countries in various fields, including economic, social, cultural, and development.

The programme features over 200 conferences and 300 exhibitions, with the participation of Japanese ministries, international organisations, private sector companies, and civil society.

