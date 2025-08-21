Liberia: Drug Fight Turns Into Power Fight As Individual Registers and Owns 'Say No to Drugs'

- The Say No to Drugs campaign, launched as a grassroots movement to combat substance abuse, is now embroiled in an internal power struggle after one of its initiators formally registered the initiative as a non-governmental organization and assumed sole ownership.

A business registration certificate issued Aug. 12, 2025, by the Liberia Business Registry lists the organization as a nonprofit under the name Say No to Drugs. The entity is registered at ELWA Junction, Paynesville, with Liberian national Roseline Amah Giddings named as both the registered agent and the sole board member, effectively placing her in full control of the group.

The incorporation documents, obtained by this paper, show Giddings as the only director, contrary to the campaign's initial community-driven spirit. They also authorize the NGO to receive gifts, donations, and other financial support from both domestic and international sources. The registration is valid until Aug. 6, 2026, subject to renewal.

The shift has sparked unease among activists who accuse the leadership of sidelining the original purpose.

"What began as a movement to fight substance abuse is now being transitioned into a business-oriented venture," said one community observer, citing the group's request for tax exemptions under Liberia's revenue laws.

Critics say the development undermines the credibility of a campaign that had mobilized communities against rising drug use. Supporters, however, argue that formal registration strengthens accountability and opens avenues for sustainable funding and programming.

The controversy has already deepened divisions inside the movement. One of the original members, Sonnie Kollie, recently resigned, citing disagreements over the direction of the group and accusing the leadership of straying from its founding mission.

Liberia has struggled with a surge in narcotics use in recent years, with civil society groups warning of a public health crisis if prevention and intervention efforts lose focus.