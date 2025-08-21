Namibia: Urban Minister Sankwasa Takes Control of Katima Council

MINISTER of urban and rural development James Sankwasa has temporarily taken over the powers and functions of the Katima Mulilo Town Council with immediate effect.

Sankwasa, who dissolved the town council last week, said this during a meeting with some of the axed councillors at Katima Mulilo on Wednesday.

According to Sankwasa the Local Authorities Act of 1992 permits him to "take over the powers, duties and functions of a town council that is temporarily dissolved."

He added that the powers will remain with his office until he appoints an administrator.

"The powers that were performed by the Katima Mulilo Town Council fall directly under my office as of 15 August.

"Furthermore, since I cannot be at Katima Mulilo daily to make operational decisions, I will appoint an administrator of the council that will run operations on my behalf.

"However, until such a time I appoint the administrator for the Katima Mulilo Town Council, I am directly in charge of it. Hence, chief executive Raphael Liswaniso will report directly to me," he said.

The meeting was attended by Independent Patriots for Change councillor Charles Musiyalike, and National Democratic Party councillor Simasiku Mukendwa.

Katima mayor John Ntemwa (Swapo), deputy mayor Lascan Sikosi (Popular Democratic Movement), management committee chairperson Namangolwa Mapenzi (Swapo), management committee members Lister Shamalaza (Swapo) and Christina Simanga (Swapo) were not present at the meeting.