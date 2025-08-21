Southern Africa: Namibia Needs Skilled Investigators to Tackle High-Profile Corruption

20 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)
opinion

I have followed the recent bail applications related to both the Fishrot, and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia Fuelrot cases.

I have subsequently concluded that Namibia's battle against corruption requires a far more strategic and long-term approach, one that places greater emphasis on building specialised investigative capacity within the state.

The complex and sophisticated nature of these corruption networks reveals a pressing need for deliberate and targeted government-led programmes aimed at training highly skilled, detail-oriented investigators. Investigations into financial crimes, especially those involving public institutions, require not just competence but expertise in financial forensics, legal procedures, and digital evidence gathering. Without this, cases are vulnerable to collapse under rigorous cross-examination from well-resourced defence teams such as Sisa Namandje and others.

It is unfortunate that many of the country's most polished legal minds choose to practice privately rather than contribute their expertise to the public sector. This brain drain from state institutions is one of the key challenges that the government must confront. Unless measures are taken to retain top legal talent within prosecutorial and investigative arms of the state, efforts to dismantle corruption will always be at a disadvantage.

I must commend Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chief investigator Oberty Inambao, for the professionalism and composure he displayed under pressure. He fought back with proportional force when interrogated by Namandje at times. Inambao's testimony reflected a commendable grasp of the case and a sincere effort by the ACC to deliver on its mandate.

However, the manner in which the defence was able to probe procedural inconsistencies and challenge the integrity of the evidence presented is a clear reminder that, to effectively prosecute corruption, you need not just evidence, but quality evidence gathered, preserved, and presented with precision.

Ultimately, if the state is serious about combating corruption, it must invest in building a team of seasoned investigators and prosecutors, backed by cutting edge tools and continuous training. Only then can justice prevail over technicalities, and public trust in institutions be restored.

  • Johannes Johannes is an Affirmative Repositioning chairperson in the Otjozondjupa region.

