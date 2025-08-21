Namibia: Seville Storms Past Lyles for Lausanne 100m Win

Jamaica's Oblique Seville trumped Olympic champion Noah Lyles in the 100m at Wednesday's Diamond League meet in Lausanne, just three weeks away from the world championships in Tokyo.

Once again, Lyles stuttered out of the blocks, a slow start handing Seville the advantage from the start, something the Jamaican then never looked in danger of ceding.

Seville clocked an impressive 9.87 seconds in torrential rain at the Stade de la Pontaise, Lyles battling back in a strong finish to snatch second in 10.02sec.

It was a repeat of last month's London Diamond League when Seville also got the better of the American.

Kenya's Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi also suffered a setback as American Josh Hoey claimed victory in the 800m.

Hoey, the reigning world indoor champion, held his own down the home straight for victory in 1:42.82.

"I wanted to get out hard, let the leaders take the rain, and then make my move with 100 to go," said Hoey.

"It felt like being a kid again, playing in the rain. I've never raced in anything like this before. It reminded me of cross-country growing up, where it comes down to being the toughest and the most patient."

Wanyonyi looked out of it with 200m to run, but battled back for second in 1:43.29 ahead of Spain's Mohamed Attaoui and Briton Max Burgin, with Canadian world champion Marco Arop in fifth.

But there was no such drama for Britain's Olympic women's 800m gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, who continued her comeback with a meet record over the two-lap discipline in 1:55.69 ahead of Switzerland's Audrey Werro.

"When the pace goes like that, you just forget about everyone else," said Hodgkinson, who returned to the track last week in Silesia after 12 months out with hamstring problems since winning at the Paris Games.

"And it paid off with a solid performance. I couldn't have asked for a better start this season."

Cordell Tinch continued his fine season form by clocking an impressive 12.98sec in the men's 110m hurdles.

"I felt great through the warm-up, this is my kind of weather! This result feels great," said Tinch.