Zimbabwe: Pastor Up for Indecent Assault

20 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zvishavane-based Pastor has been arraigned before the Kwekwe Magistrates' Court facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after he allegedly sexually violated a teenage male congregant.

The incident occurred on August 11 2025, at the victim's home in Redcliff.

"The victim allegedly woke up to find himself being caressed by the accused person, who had paid a visit to the victim's family," said the state.

"When the victim enquired about his actions, the accused person allegedly said that the victim was "too handsome" and the lack of beard made him feel as if he was in bed with a woman," the court further heard.

The accused person is alleged to have forcibly removed the victim's shorts and threatened to shoot him with a gun if he screamed or told anyone.

He then forced himself on the victim three times that night. The accused person left the victim's home at 0630 hours.

The victim disclosed his ordeal to his aunt on the same day.

The matter was reported at Redcliff Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The accused was remanded in custody and will be back in court on 27th of August 2025 for trial.

