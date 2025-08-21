Zimbabwe: Bogus Police Officer Jailed

A Bindura

court has sentenced a 39-year-old security guard to 14 months' imprisonment for masquerading as a police officer.

Mohamad Chiroroma appeared at Bindura Magistrates' Court facing a charge of impersonating a peace officer.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, of which 10 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will, therefore, effectively serve 14 months behind bars.

The court heard that on August 15, 2025, the offender, who worked as a security guard, hatched a plan to pose as a police officer in order to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

Armed with a police constabulary identification card belonging to a police constable, he approached the victim at her home in Chipadze, Bindura, pretending to be investigating drug-related crimes.

It was heard that the victim grew suspicious after noticing the face on the identity card did not match the offender's and immediately alerted the police.

Detectives quickly tracked the offender, recovered the fake document from his wallet, leading to his arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the public should remain vigilant and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer.

"Impersonating law enforcement undermines public trust and will be met with stern punishment," said NPAZ.