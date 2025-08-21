Mauritius: National Gender Policy - Fourth National Steering Committee Reviews Implementation Progress

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Arianne Navarre-Marie, chaired the fourth meeting of the National Steering Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, today, at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène. The aim is to review progress made by ministries in implementing the National Gender Policy (NGP) 2022-2030 and developing their respective gender-related policies and action plans.

In her address Minister Navarre-Marie recalled that 58% of the recommendations outlined in the NGP have been implemented by ministries. She emphasised key gender-responsive initiatives undertaken include the establishment of the National Steering Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, the Inter-Ministerial Gender Technical Working Committee and the reinforcement of gender cells within all ministries and departments.

She reported that six ministries have successfully developed their own sectoral gender policies, marking a positive shift towards gender mainstreaming in the public sector. Currently, 48 gender cells are active across ministries and departments. So far 150 officers have been trained to support gender mainstreaming efforts across the public sector, Mrs Navarre-Marie added.

The Minister acknowledged the technical support received from the European Union (EU) in formulating effective gender mainstreaming strategies. Several capacity-building programmes led by EU experts have also been conducted to strengthen policy implementation, she said.

In addition, Mrs Navarre-Marie highlighted that the Ministry is partnering with the Civil Service College Mauritius to equip public officers with the knowledge and tools necessary for conducting sectoral gender analyses and developing comprehensive gender plans. She reaffirmed the Ministry's continued support and guidance to all government entities in promoting gender equality and fostering a more inclusive working environment.