Malawi: CDH Bank Profits Soar 120 Percent to K18.3 Billion in Half-Year Boom

20 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

CDH Investment Bank has posted a jaw-dropping 120 percent surge in after-tax profit, hitting K18.3 billion for the six months ending June 30 2025--up from K8.3 billion last year--signalling one of the most aggressive growth runs in Malawi's banking sector.

The bank's half-year financial results show that the profit leap was powered by an expansion in average interest-earning assets, stronger loan and advances portfolios, and impressive gains from fixed-income trading.

Net interest income grew by 56 percent, while non-interest income shot up by a staggering 171 percent, driving the strong performance.

CDH's balance sheet also ballooned, with total assets jumping 60 percent to K764 billion, compared to K476.8 billion in June 2024. The surge was fueled by a 71 percent increase in financial assets at fair value, a 68 percent rise in fixed-income securities, and a 32 percent growth in customer loans and advances.

Liquidity and capital buffers remained robust. The bank maintained a liquidity coverage ratio of 205 percent, while shareholders' equity spiked by 68 percent to K54 billion. Its loans-to-deposits ratio stood at 51 percent, with the total loans-to-funding base ratio at 77 percent.

Commenting on the results, CEO and Managing Director Thoko Mkavea said CDH will sustain its growth by balancing ambition with caution:

"Our focus remains on robust risk management and operational excellence. We are investing in staff development to build a future-ready workforce, expanding digital banking and fintech capabilities to improve customer experience, and deepening client relationships through customised financial solutions."

With this stellar performance, CDH Investment Bank has cemented its place among Malawi's high-flying financial powerhouses--showing resilience, innovation, and strategic execution in an increasingly competitive market.

