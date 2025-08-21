Mauritius: President and Acting Prime Minister Stress Importance of Understanding, and Reflecting On, History of Mauritius

At the Intercontinental Slavery Museum (ISM) in Port Louis, yesterday, both the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharam Gokhool, and the Acting Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger, highlighted the importance of understanding the history of slavery and its enduring impact on the nation's social fabric.

The plea for the population to know and foster a deep engagement with the nation's past was made at the launching ceremony of a week of commemorative events being held from 19 to 23 August 2025 in the context of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. Several Ministers, Junior Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries were in attendance.

The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, observed on 23 August each year, was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1997. It commemorates the transatlantic slave trade which stands as one of the darkest chapters in human history as over a span of 400 years, between 25 and 30 million people were forcibly uprooted, torn and separated from loved ones, and transported from Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas to endure servitude and work in agonising conditions.

In his speech for the occasion, the President underlined the critical role of historical awareness in shaping the future of the nation. According to him, it is essential that the people of the Republic confront and understand the full scope of history which has shaped the country's unique blend of multiculturalism.

The President also expressed deep gratitude to those who dedicate themselves to uncovering the truths of the dark chapters of Mauritius, particularly researchers and academics whose works help to illuminate the complexities of the nation's past. He praised their efforts in striving to unveil the pivotal events that shaped the social and cultural fabric of the country.

The Acting Prime Minister, for his part, dwelt on the resistance to slavery that began under the Dutch colonial period. He spoke about the silent revolts and insurrections that transpired despite severe repression. He underscored that resistance movements were indeed present and that slaves and indentured labourers were not passive, contrary to common belief. Mr Bérenger affirmed that the struggle for freedom, which began long before the abolition of slavery, was a fundamental element of the very fabric of the Mauritian society.

Regarding the often-overlooked stories of rebellion, the Acting Prime Minister stressed the significance of remembering the powerful spirit of resilience that defined the lives of those who fought for their dignity. He also mentioned the topics of reparations, restitution, and return, recalling that Mauritius, as a member of the African Union and a nation shaped by the history of slavery and indentured servitude, can engage more fully in the conversation on historical justice in relation to slavery.

The official launch of the activities comprised the unveiling of the 'Vizaz nou Zanset' (Faces of our Ancestors) exhibition, showcasing plaster busts of East African slaves, created in the mid-19th century by ethnographer Eugène Huet de Froberville. These busts, some of which were moulded from living individuals, will be shown to the public for the first time in Mauritius.

Another feature of the opening ceremony was the temporary painting exhibition, 'Représentation Iconographique de l'Insurrection de 1695' (Iconic representation of the 1695 insurrection). Students at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute provided, through their works, a visual interpretation of the 1695 uprising, when enslaved individuals revolted against their Dutch colonial captors at Fort Frederik Hendrik (situated in Vieux Grand Port).

Furthermore, the ceremony marked the official launch of 'Tras Interkontinantal', a new publication by the ISM. This newsletter aims to inform the community of the museum's mission by making knowledge about slavery more accessible and engaging with contemporary issues connected to this historical reality.