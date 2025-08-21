Africa: Chinese Business Community Explores Mauritius' Role As an Investment Gateway to Africa

The strategic role of Mauritius as an investment gateway to Africa and a trusted partner for Chinese enterprises seeking to expand their footprint therein was at the core of exchanges during a courtesy call by a high-level delegation from the business community of the People's Republic of China on the Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Dr (Mrs) Jyoti Jeetun, yesterday in Ebène.

The delegation, led by Professor Donald Ah-Chuen and hosted by the ABC Group of Companies, comprised eminent Founders, Chief Executive Officers, and Senior Executives of Choice International Group, Youfang International, the China-Africa Business Council and the Africa-Guangdong Business Association.

During the meeting Minister Jeetun reiterated Government's willingness to strengthen economic and investment ties with China and explore further avenues of collaboration. Discussions centred on positioning Mauritius as an invaluable platform for outbound Foreign Direct Investment from Asia into Africa, capitalising on the country's strong credentials as an international financial hub and its diversified economic base.

Dr Jeetun moreover underpinned the need to enhance Mauritius' visibility across China and Asia, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. She reaffirmed Government's unwavering commitment to facilitating investment, further easing the business environment, and consolidating Mauritius' position as a sustainable, well-regulated and trusted international financial centre.

The Chief Representative of Hong Kong Representative Office, ABC Banking Corporation Ltd, Mr Desmond Chu, expressed the keen interest of the Chinese business community to explore the possibility of using Mauritius as an investment gateway to Africa. "Chinese enterprises recognise Mauritius' position as a favourite of the financial centre and we endeavour, through our visit, to understand how it can facilitate more liaison between Asia and Africa," he said.

On his part, the Director of the Eastern Gate Capital Ltd (based in Hong Kong), Mr Hans Babajee, pointed out that the delegation is already undertaking significant investments in Africa. "Our aim is to encourage Chinese investors to tap into the strategic opportunities of using Mauritius as a vital conduit to channel their operations to Africa, by promoting its conducive business environment, prevailing political stability, security and its financial services framework," he emphasised.