Zimbabwe: FIFA Instructor Hails Zimbabwean Referees' Progress On International Stage

20 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

FIFA referees instructor Felix Tangawarima has heaped praise on Zimbabwean match officials.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a one-week Referees MA Course being held at ZIFA Village in Harare.

Now serving as an instructor, Tangawarima said Zimbabwean referees are doing well in international duty, a sign of how much they have improved.

"I can safely say that, as FIFA, we are extremely happy with how these local referees are performing at the international level.

"You can see that there is an increase in the number of referees we are assigning to handle international games, so they are not doing badly," he said.

Zimbabwe currently has reigning Referee of the Year Brighton Chimene at the ongoing CHAN tournament as one of the match officials.

Other than Chimene, six local referees are also on the COSAFA panel.

Tangawarima is Zimbabwe's most successful referee in history. In 2000, he became the first local referee to officiate at AFCON.

Currently, he is the Head of Referees at COSAFA, leading all referees in the Southern African Region.

