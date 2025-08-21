Zimbabwe: Man Kills Girlfriend Before Committing Suicide

20 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Gwanda, Matebeleland South province, have confirmed a gory incident in which a 36-year-old man murdered his lover before taking his own life under unclear circumstances.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragedy.

"Police in Guyu are investigating circumstances surrounding a tragic incident in which Nqobile Ncube (36) allegedly killed his girlfriend, Untibile Ndlovu (30) for unknown reasons before committing suicide by hanging at Corner Line village, Nhlamba on August 17, 2025," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Bindura are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Lloyd Muungani, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly struck a yet to be identified man with a shovel on the head on August 18, 2025, at Beacon Hill, Mine 2. The victim died on the spot.

ZRP urges anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.