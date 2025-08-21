Zimbabwe: Man Kills Girlfriend Before Committing Suicide

Police in Gwanda, Matebeleland South province, have confirmed a gory incident in which a 36-year-old man murdered his lover before taking his own life under unclear circumstances.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragedy.

"Police in Guyu are investigating circumstances surrounding a tragic incident in which Nqobile Ncube (36) allegedly killed his girlfriend, Untibile Ndlovu (30) for unknown reasons before committing suicide by hanging at Corner Line village, Nhlamba on August 17, 2025," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Bindura are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Lloyd Muungani, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly struck a yet to be identified man with a shovel on the head on August 18, 2025, at Beacon Hill, Mine 2. The victim died on the spot.

ZRP urges anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.