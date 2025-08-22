Somalia: Former Somali PM Rooble Backs Somaliland, Warns of Federal Government's Moves

Mogadishu, Somalia - Somalia's former Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Rooble, has launched a blistering critique of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership, accusing the federal government of undermining Somaliland and alienating key federal member states.

In a strongly worded speech, Rooble said the administration in Mogadishu had "abandoned dialogue" with Somaliland and instead chosen confrontation. "Our brothers in Somaliland, who once raised the flag of unity, are today left without anyone to hear their grievances. Instead, they are threatened with destruction," he said, pledging his support for the self-declared republic.

Rooble, who served as prime minister between 2020 and 2022, warned that Mogadishu's policies risk further fragmenting the country's fragile federal system. He accused President Hassan Sheikh of sidelining Jubbaland and Puntland while extending the mandates of leaders in Galmudug, HirShabelle and South West states in what he called "unconstitutional term extensions."

During his tenure, Rooble is remembered for approving the release of more than $11 million in federal funds owed to Somaliland -- money previously withheld under Farmaajo and former PM Hassan Ali Khaire. Somaliland, like other Somali regions, technically receives federal budget allocations largely financed by international donors, but Rooble alleged that Mogadishu continues to obstruct aid flows.

"On top of blocking assistance, the federal leadership spreads cheap propaganda against Somaliland," Rooble said. "To the people of Somaliland, I say: move forward, we stand with you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rooble also turned his fire on some regional leaders, accusing them of clinging to power through illegitimate extensions, which he described as "a disgrace to Somali statehood." He held President Hassan Sheikh personally responsible.

"Some federal member states have been handed unlawful extensions, without constitutional process -- at both state and federal level. It is an insult to our nationhood. When we confronted President Hassan Sheikh, he told us directly that these leaders were 'legitimate' in his eyes," Rooble said.

The former premier further claimed that Puntland and Jubbaland were angered by recent constitutional amendments, but Hassan Sheikh dismissed their concerns, allegedly telling mediators he had no intention of reconciling with the two administrations.

Rooble concluded with an unusually personal rebuke of the president, recalling how Hassan Sheikh was once seen as a unifying elder. "We built him up as a leader, but he has become a ruthless man who betrayed the very book he swore upon," Rooble said.

His remarks come amid growing political fractures across Somalia, as disputes over federalism, regional autonomy and the unresolved question of Somaliland's status continue to dominate the national agenda.