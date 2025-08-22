Angola Benefits From 15 Percent Tariffs Reduction On Exports to United States

Luanda — As part of the new trade strategy adopted by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Angola will pay a 15% tariff on exports to the United States, down from the initial tariff of 32%, effective August 7.

Angola exports products such as oil, natural gas, and diamonds, as well as foodstuffs like corn flour, fried caterpillars, cooked cassava leaves, mushrooms, and peanut butter to the US. These products are included in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The new US tariff plan formalized this reduction through an executive order from the White House, placing Angola in a select group of African countries that benefit from a preferential, moderate tariff regime.

A statement from the Angolan Embassy in the US, sent to ANGOP on Friday, calls the measure a victory for Angola's economic diplomacy.

The new tariff provides significant relief for Angolan economic operators by allowing domestic products to be more competitive in the U.S. market. This is part of the Executive's clear vision to diversify the country's economic base.

Angola hopes to balance its trade and attract new investments, especially in agribusiness, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The statement emphasizes that this action follows an ongoing dialogue and cooperation process between the Angolan government and US authorities.

In recent months, the Angolan government, through the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Diplomatic Mission in Washington, has maintained intensive contact with relevant US institutions under the coordination of Ambassador Agostinho Van-Dúnem.

It aimed to establish a foundation of mutual understanding based on predictability and reciprocity in bilateral trade relations.

This effort is considered a diplomatic achievement that reaffirms constructive dialogue combined with strategic coordination. It is an effective way for Angola to assert its interests on the international stage.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Rui Miguéns de Oliveira, sent an official letter to the government of the United States reaffirming Angola's interest in deepening economic dialogue.

Subsequently, Angola presented the first technical parameters of its national export offer to the U.S. government.

Trade relations between Angola and the United States are marked by strong cooperation, particularly in the energy sector and under the AGOA program.

In 2024, Angola exported goods worth 351.8 million USD to the US and imported around 410.2 million USD, resulting in a favorable balance for the US. OPF/QCB/AMP