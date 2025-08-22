Zimbabwe: WFP Donates Vehicles to Public Service Ministry for Social Protection Services

THE World Food Programme (WFP) has donated vehicles to the Public Service Ministry to enhance the delivery of essential social protection and assistance services in communities across Zimbabwe.

The vehicles include five Toyota Prados and four Land Cruisers valued at a total of US$229,905.

Speaking during the handover ceremony attended by the Public Service minister Edgar Moyo in Harare this Thursday, WFP country director Barbra Clemens said she hoped the vehicles will make a difference to those in need.

"It is my great honour to be here today for this important handover ceremony.

"On behalf of the World Food Programme, I am delighted to officially present nine vehicles (five Toyota Prados and four Land Cruisers) valued at USD229,905 to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

"This is more than just a set of keys; it is a symbol of our strong and enduring partnership with the government of Zimbabwe.

"These vehicles will help strengthen the ministry's ability to reach communities across the country, to deliver essential social protection and assistance services, and to respond effectively to the needs of vulnerable households," Clemens said.

Clemens said the need for food assistance and social protection had grown in Zimbabwe.

"Today, that dual responsibility remains as pressing as ever. The demand for social protection, food assistance, and resilience-building continues to grow and central to delivering these services is reliable mobility, ensuring that officials and teams can reach every corner of the country quickly, safely, and effectively."

"These nine vehicles are therefore an investment in delivery capacity. They will support the ministry in monitoring programmes, reaching vulnerable communities, and ensuring that national social protection and food assistance systems are stronger, faster, and more responsive. In this way, becoming tools of service and impact," added Clemens.

In addition to the vehicles, WFP also donated digital media equipment to aid the ministry's communications work as documenting progress, sharing stories, and enhancing visibility were equally vital in strengthening accountability and mobilising support.

As he received the keys to one of the vehicles for a test drive, Moyo said, "It is with great pleasure that we gather here to receive yet another post from the World Food Programme in the form of vehicles.

"The minister remains grateful for the support that the World Food Programme continues to render in this commitment to the people of Zimbabwe in ensuring food security goals are met.

"We continue to make a difference in the delivery of social protection services in the ministry," Moyo said.

He commended WFP for the provision of support to the government and empowering its staff in the districts where it is present.

"It has been noted that in all the districts that you have provided support, the staff are more empowered in claim distribution, supply chain management and logistical arrangements.

"The ministry desires that you continue to spread this knowledge across the other districts we have not yet implemented. As we jointly implement the food deficit mitigation strategy, we insist on assistance.

Moyo highlighted, "We noted gaps, and I am glad that we are here today to pluck one of those gaps through motorisation of the department. You have helped me accept the main variables, which will go a long way to support our social protection programs and facilitate program implementation, enabling the ministry to meet its targets as we look forward to completing the implementation of NTS1 and getting NTS2 towards vision 2030.

Said Moyo: "We rest assured that the ministry will ensure that these variables are put to good use and managed according to government policies and regulations. Priorities shall be given to the hard-to-reach areas, considering terrain in a bid to leave no one and no place behind. May I, on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, take this opportunity to thank the World Food Programme for its continued support."