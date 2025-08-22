Zimbabwe: WFP Donates Fleet of Vehicles to Boost Zimbabwe's Social Welfare Outreach

21 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai Ziumbwa

The World Food Programme (WFP) has handed over nine off-road vehicles and digital media equipment to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in a bid to strengthen the country's social protection system.

The donation, valued at just under US$230,000 includes five Toyota Prados, four Land Cruisers and a digital camera.

Public Service Minister Edgar Moyo said the vehicles would play a key role in modernising operations and improving service delivery.

"We gladly accept the nine vehicles, which will go a long way to support our social protection programmes and facilitate programme implementation," he said during the handover ceremony.

Moyo added that the vehicles would help the Ministry reach remote communities as it works to complete the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and transition to NDS2 under Vision 2030.

WFP Country Representative Barbara Clemens said the donation underlined the agency's continued partnership with Zimbabwe which has spanned more than two decades.

"These nine vehicles are therefore an investment in delivery capacity, but they have become more than just vehicles, they are tools of service and impact," she said.

She added that the fleet would enable the Ministry to deliver essential social protection and assistance services more effectively particularly to vulnerable households in hard-to-reach areas.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.