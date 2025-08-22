Somalia: Somali Finance Minister Denies Freeze On Development Project Funding

21 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Imaan Igeh, on Thursday dismissed claims that international donors have frozen funds earmarked for development projects across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, the minister responded to remarks made a day earlier by former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, who alleged that donor countries had withdrawn half a billion dollars in development financing for Somalia.

Minister Bihi firmly rejected the allegation, stating that all ongoing development projects remain active and fully funded, with robust oversight and accountability mechanisms in place.

"No funds have been frozen, and no development project has stalled. The Federal Government remains fully committed to implementing national development initiatives in close partnership with international donors," Biixi said.

He also urged political figures to refrain from misleading the public with baseless and politically motivated claims, adding that responsibility and transparency should be expected from anyone who has previously held public office.

The statement comes amid rising political tensions over next year's election and scrutiny over government transparency and donor confidence in Somalia's development agenda.

