Somalia: Somali President Inspects Military Command, Airport Project in Central Town

21 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dhusamareb, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, paid a working visit on Thursday to the headquarters of the Somali National Army's 21st Division in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of the Galmudug state in central Somalia.

Accompanied by Galmudug regional president Ahmed Abdi Kariye, President Mohamud was briefed by senior military officials on ongoing restructuring efforts within the division, including organizational reforms, operational procedures, and priority action plans aimed at strengthening the military's role in liberating remaining areas under militant control.

The president urged the troops to redouble their efforts in restoring security and stability across the country, reaffirming the federal government's commitment to supporting front-line forces.

Later in the day, President Mohamud toured the Ugaas Nur Airport, where a modernization and reconstruction project is currently underway.

He commended the management and technical teams overseeing the works, highlighting the strategic importance of the airport for regional connectivity and development.

The visit underscores the federal government's focus on both security reform and infrastructure development in key regions of the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.