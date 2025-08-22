Somalia: Somali President Inspects Military Command, Airport Project in Central Town

Dhusamareb, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, paid a working visit on Thursday to the headquarters of the Somali National Army's 21st Division in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of the Galmudug state in central Somalia.

Accompanied by Galmudug regional president Ahmed Abdi Kariye, President Mohamud was briefed by senior military officials on ongoing restructuring efforts within the division, including organizational reforms, operational procedures, and priority action plans aimed at strengthening the military's role in liberating remaining areas under militant control.

The president urged the troops to redouble their efforts in restoring security and stability across the country, reaffirming the federal government's commitment to supporting front-line forces.

Later in the day, President Mohamud toured the Ugaas Nur Airport, where a modernization and reconstruction project is currently underway.

He commended the management and technical teams overseeing the works, highlighting the strategic importance of the airport for regional connectivity and development.

The visit underscores the federal government's focus on both security reform and infrastructure development in key regions of the country.