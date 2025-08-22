Zimbabwe: Police Intercept Land Cruiser With 15.7kg Gold Stash After a Tip-Off

Police have intercepted a massive gold smuggling operation after receiving a tip-off that led to the recovery of 15,7 kilogrammes of gold worth over US$1,5 million hidden in a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser.

In a dramatic operation, detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit on August 19 tracked down the vehicle, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of three suspects following the recovery of 15,7 kilogrammes of gold valued at US$1 568 860.00," Nyathi said in a statement.

The recovered gold has since been surrendered to Fidelity Gold Refinery in Msasa as investigations into the smuggling syndicate intensify.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the arrested suspects, citing ongoing investigations.

The latest bust follows heightened scrutiny of gold smuggling networks that have long plagued Zimbabwe's mining sector, with law enforcement under pressure to plug leakages.